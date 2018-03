Italy should be proud of Minniti - Avramopoulos (2)

Brussels, March 8 - European Migrantion and Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said Thursday that Italy should be proud of outgoing Interior Minister Marco Minniti. The minister is credited with bringing about a big reduction in the number of migrants arriving in Italy from North Africa with the help of a cooperation agreement with the authorities in Libya. "Minister Minniti has done an excellent job and Italy can be proud of it," Avramopoulos said.