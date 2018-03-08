New Constitutional Court chief sounds racism alarm (2)

Rome, March 8 - Giorgio Lattanzi sounded the alarm about racism in Italy after being elected the new president of Italy's Constitutional Court on Thursday. "I don't know if you can talk about danger (regarding race hate), but you can certainly talk of undoubted concern, about the things that happen and how they are fuelled," Lattanzi told reporters. "There has been a row about whether to eliminate the term race from the Constitution," he added. "It's good for the term race to remain, not because races exits, but because racism exists". Lattanzi was elected with 12 votes in favour, none against and one blank paper. The Roman jurist was section head at the supreme Court of Cassation until 2010, which he joined in 1985. He is the author of many books and has also been a lecturer at Rome's Luiss University.