Past election laws wouldn't have produced majority either

Bologna, March 8 - If Sunday's general election failed to produce a majority in parliament it is not solely the fault of the 'Rosatellum' election law, according to an analysis by Bologna's Istituto Cattaneo. Given the voting patterns on Sunday, it would also have been highly difficult to have a parliamentary majority with the so-called Porcellum law used for the 2006, 2008 and 2013 elections, with a grand coalition the only way to break the gridlock, the experts said. The same is true of the never-used Consultellum system which came into force after parts of the Porcellum were declared illegitimate by the Constitutional Court. The only recent system that would have created a majority is another never-used law, the Italicum. This was only meant to apply to the Lower House as the Senate was meant to be transformed into an assembly of regional representatives under a Constitutional reform which, however, was rejected in a referendum in December 2016. Under that system the centre-right coalition and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement would face off in a run-off to see who got a package of bonus seats to ensure a working majority in parliament.