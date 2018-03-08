Euro 'irreversible' say Draghi on Italy election (2)

Rome
08/03/2018
Rome, March 8 - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi answered a question on the victory of two Euroskeptic parties in Italy's general election by saying that "the euro is irreversible". Replying to a question on a win by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the anti-migrant League just when other EU countries are trying to strengthen the governance of EU institutions, Draghi said "I really don't want to comment" on the Italian elections. "I can only say that the euro is irreversible and the reinforcement of economic and monetary union remains a priority", Draghi said. He said that the ECB "urges the adoption of specific and decisive measures to complete the Banking Union and that of the capital markets".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Messina ora è il banco di prova cruciale
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online