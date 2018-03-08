OK for organ donations among HIV patients (2)

Rome
08/03/2018
Rome, March 8 - A protocol that will make organ donations among HIV patients possible is being published in the Official Gazette, meaning it is about to come into force, Alessandro Nanni Costa, the head of the National Transplants Centre, said on Thursday. "This has great social importance as it removes a factor of discrimination for HIV individuals, obviously without altering the safety with which the transplant is performed," Nanni Costa said.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Messina ora è il banco di prova cruciale
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online