OK for organ donations among HIV patients (2)

Rome

OK for organ donations among HIV patients

Protocol being published in Official Gazette



Rome, March 8 - A protocol that will make organ donations among HIV patients possible is being published in the Official Gazette, meaning it is about to come into force, Alessandro Nanni Costa, the head of the National Transplants Centre, said on Thursday. "This has great social importance as it removes a factor of discrimination for HIV individuals, obviously without altering the safety with which the transplant is performed," Nanni Costa said.

