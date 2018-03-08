Protectionism is risk for growth - Draghi (2)

Rome
08/03/2018
Rome, March 8 - An "increase in protectionism" and other global factors, such as the euro-exchange-rate trends, could pose risks for the growth expected for the eurozone, European Central bank President Mario Draghi said Thursday. He also said that eurozone growth had been stronger than forecast, raising estimates to 2.4% for 2018. He also trimmed 2019 inflation forecasts to 1.4%, from 1.5%, and said a decision to extend quantitative easing had been unanimous. "Considerable monetary stimulus is still necessary to support inflation in the medium term," he said.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Messina ora è il banco di prova cruciale
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online