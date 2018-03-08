Rome

Protectionism is risk for growth - Draghi (2)

ECB president also mentions euro exchange rate

Protectionism is risk for growth - Draghi

Rome, March 8 - An "increase in protectionism" and other global factors, such as the euro-exchange-rate trends, could pose risks for the growth expected for the eurozone, European Central bank President Mario Draghi said Thursday. He also said that eurozone growth had been stronger than forecast, raising estimates to 2.4% for 2018. He also trimmed 2019 inflation forecasts to 1.4%, from 1.5%, and said a decision to extend quantitative easing had been unanimous. "Considerable monetary stimulus is still necessary to support inflation in the medium term," he said.

