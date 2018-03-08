Rome

Public accounts crucial, Draghi when asked on pensions (2)

ECB president says issue not discussed Thursday

Public accounts crucial, Draghi when asked on pensions (2)

Rome, March 8 - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi stressed the importance of keeping the public finances in order when asked about the possibility of a new Italian government reversing a 2011 pension reform. "Speaking in general terms, the public budget is of maximum importance in high-debt countries," Draghi said, adding that "we did not discuss this today". The centre right, the coalition that came first in Italy's general election, and the 5-Star Movement, the individual group that got the most votes, have both said they will scrap the 2011 Fornero reform, which features a mechanism to raise the retirement age as life expectancy increases to keep the system sustainable.

