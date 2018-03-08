Latina woman told daughters dead (3)

Rome
08/03/2018
Rome, March 8 - A woman whose husband shot and critically injured her before shooting their daughters dead near Latina last week has been told her daughters are dead after coming round from a coma. Relatives and a team of psychologists told Antonietta Gargiulo the news at Rome's San Camillo Hospital Thursday. Gargiulo's Carabiniere husband Luigi Capasso killed the daughters, aged eight and 14, before turning his service revolver on himself. Gargiulo is in intensive care and will not be able to attend the girls' funeral in Cisterna di Latina on Friday.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Messina ora è il banco di prova cruciale
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online