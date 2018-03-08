Rome

Latina woman told daughters dead (3)

At Rome hospital

Latina woman told daughters dead (3)

Rome, March 8 - A woman whose husband shot and critically injured her before shooting their daughters dead near Latina last week has been told her daughters are dead after coming round from a coma. Relatives and a team of psychologists told Antonietta Gargiulo the news at Rome's San Camillo Hospital Thursday. Gargiulo's Carabiniere husband Luigi Capasso killed the daughters, aged eight and 14, before turning his service revolver on himself. Gargiulo is in intensive care and will not be able to attend the girls' funeral in Cisterna di Latina on Friday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Messina ora è il banco di prova cruciale

Messina ora è il banco di prova cruciale

di Lucio D'Amico

Ecco i parlamentari calabresi

Ecco i parlamentari calabresi

Caldo anomalo al Sud, previsti 25 gradi

Caldo anomalo al Sud, previsti 25 gradi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33