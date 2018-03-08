Latina woman told daughters dead (3)

Rome, March 8 - A woman whose husband shot and critically injured her before shooting their daughters dead near Latina last week has been told her daughters are dead after coming round from a coma. Relatives and a team of psychologists told Antonietta Gargiulo the news at Rome's San Camillo Hospital Thursday. Gargiulo's Carabiniere husband Luigi Capasso killed the daughters, aged eight and 14, before turning his service revolver on himself. Gargiulo is in intensive care and will not be able to attend the girls' funeral in Cisterna di Latina on Friday.