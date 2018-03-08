Sala shd be tried for Expo, prosecutors insist (4)

Milan, March 8 - Milan Mayor was guilty of wrongdoing while Milan Expo 2015 commissioner and should be tried, prosecutors insisted on Thursday. The former Expo CEO allegedly abused his position by breaching a string of norms including Italy's tenders code, prosecutors Vincenzo Calia and Massimo Gaballo told a preliminary hearing. They said he did do by directly assigning a contract to supply 6,000 trees to Mantovani SpA firm without holding a public tender. The prosecutors thus reiterated an indictment request for Sala and others being probed in connection with the so-called Service Platform at the 2015 event. Sala's lawyer Salvatore Scuto said Sala should be acquitted by the preliminary hearings judge because he did nothing wrong and the prosecutors are "out of touch with reality".