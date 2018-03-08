Ryanair signs first accord to recognise unions (4)

Rome, March 8 - Ryanair on Thursday signed its first accord to recognise trade unions in Italy. The Irish budget airline and civil aviation authority ANPAC signed the first formal accord recognising the union representing Ryanair pilots in Italy. The accord was signed between ANPAC and Ryanair personnel chief Eddie Wilson. "It is an historic turning point for Ryanair pilots in Italy," ANPAC said, "who have been fighting for many years to obtain union representation and certain and homogeneous work and salary conditions for their various national bases". Wilson said in a statement "we are pleased to announce the accord with ANPAC in recognition of our pilots directly working in Italy. "This accord (which follows that signed in the UK with BALPA in January) confirms the decision taken in December by the Ryanair board on the desire to recognise unions". He welcomed "the positive and constructive work of ANPAC which led to this accord eight weeks after the first meeting. "Th recognition accord is significant because Italy currently accounts for almost 80 of the around 400 planes in the Ryanair fleet: 20% of Ryanair pilots". He voiced the hope of "working with ANPAC and the pilots towards the first collective contract for pilots working in Italy".