Renzi won't take part in next PD primaries-Rosato (2)

Rome, March 8 - Outgoing Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi will not take part in the upcoming primaries to select the next head of the centre-left group, PD Lower House whip Ettore Rosato told La7 television on Thursday. Ex-premier Renzi announced he was quitting the helm of the party after its dreadful showing in Sunday's general election. "Renzi won't take part in the next party primaries," Rosato said. He also ruled out a bid by Industry Minister Carlo Calenda, who joined the PD this week. "He's just signed up," Rosato said. The whip also joined other PD bigwigs in ruling out the party supporting a government led by the 5-Star Movement or the centre right. "Those who received the mandate to govern should do so and show their capabilities," he said.