Rome

Renzi won't take part in next PD primaries-Rosato (2)

Ex-premier quit after poor showing in general election

Renzi won't take part in next PD primaries-Rosato (2)

Rome, March 8 - Outgoing Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi will not take part in the upcoming primaries to select the next head of the centre-left group, PD Lower House whip Ettore Rosato told La7 television on Thursday. Ex-premier Renzi announced he was quitting the helm of the party after its dreadful showing in Sunday's general election. "Renzi won't take part in the next party primaries," Rosato said. He also ruled out a bid by Industry Minister Carlo Calenda, who joined the PD this week. "He's just signed up," Rosato said. The whip also joined other PD bigwigs in ruling out the party supporting a government led by the 5-Star Movement or the centre right. "Those who received the mandate to govern should do so and show their capabilities," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Messina ora è il banco di prova cruciale

Messina ora è il banco di prova cruciale

di Lucio D'Amico

Ecco i parlamentari calabresi

Ecco i parlamentari calabresi

Caldo anomalo al Sud, previsti 25 gradi

Caldo anomalo al Sud, previsti 25 gradi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33