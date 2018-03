'M5S won, gives us basic income' say Puglia residents

Bari, March 8 - Several residents of Puglia on Wednesday and Thursday went to job centres and union advice offices and demanded the basic income that is a central plank in the platform of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which came first in sunday's general election. At the Porta Futura job centre in Bari, around 50 people, mainly young persons, asked for the forms to fill out to get the basic income of 780 euros a month. photo: M5S leader Luigi Di Maio