Rome

Rome prosecutors open probe on potholes (3)

Aftre consumer association complaints

Rome prosecutors open probe on potholes (3)

Rome, March 8 - Rome prosecutors on Thursday opened a probe into the capital's potholes, also in relation to the recent wave of snow and rain that made life harder for motorists and pedestrians, judicial sources said. The probe, so far without persons under investigation or possible charges mooted, was opened on the basis of various complaints from consumer associations on potholes that caused traffic snarl-ups on March 5 and 6, the sources said. The Italian capital's pothole problem was worsened by recent unusually big snowfall and a wave of ensuing rain.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Messina ora è il banco di prova cruciale

Messina ora è il banco di prova cruciale

di Lucio D'Amico

Ecco i parlamentari calabresi

Ecco i parlamentari calabresi

Caldo anomalo al Sud, previsti 25 gradi

Caldo anomalo al Sud, previsti 25 gradi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33