Rome prosecutors open probe on potholes (3)

Rome, March 8 - Rome prosecutors on Thursday opened a probe into the capital's potholes, also in relation to the recent wave of snow and rain that made life harder for motorists and pedestrians, judicial sources said. The probe, so far without persons under investigation or possible charges mooted, was opened on the basis of various complaints from consumer associations on potholes that caused traffic snarl-ups on March 5 and 6, the sources said. The Italian capital's pothole problem was worsened by recent unusually big snowfall and a wave of ensuing rain.