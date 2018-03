Ryanair signs first accord to recognise unions (3)

Rome, March 8 - Ryanair on Thursday signed its first accord to recognise trade unions in Italy. The Irish budget airline and civil aviation authority ANPAC signed the first formal accord recognising the union representing Ryanair pilots in Italy. The accord was signed between ANPAC and Ryanair personnel chief Eddie Wilson. "It is an historic turning point for Ryanair pilots in Italy," ANPAC said, "who have been fighting for many years to obtain union representation and certain and homogeneous work and salary conditions for their various national bases".