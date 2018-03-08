We'll have proposals for Speakers - Salvini (3)

Milan
08/03/2018
Milan, March 8 - The centre right will have proposals for the parliamentary Speakers which have to be elected after parliament convenes on March 23, anti-migrant Euroskpetic League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday. "We'll see who agrees with us, but the centre right can't be left out," he said. "We're the top coalition, and we (the League) are the top party in the coalition," he stressed. "They (the Italian people) haven't asked us to stand at the window and watch what is happening".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Messina ora è il banco di prova cruciale
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online