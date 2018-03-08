We'll have proposals for Speakers - Salvini (3)

Milan

Milan, March 8 - The centre right will have proposals for the parliamentary Speakers which have to be elected after parliament convenes on March 23, anti-migrant Euroskpetic League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday. "We'll see who agrees with us, but the centre right can't be left out," he said. "We're the top coalition, and we (the League) are the top party in the coalition," he stressed. "They (the Italian people) haven't asked us to stand at the window and watch what is happening".

