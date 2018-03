Sex scandal priest defrocked (3)

Padua, March 8 - A former priest involved in a sex scandal near Padua has been defrocked, Padua's archbishop announced on Thursday. The ex-priest, Father Andrea Contin, was defrocked on March 3 and the local Church was informed today, Archbishop Claudio Cipolla said. Father Contin, former parish priest at Busiago di Campo San Martino, is accused of aggravated private violence in the scandal, in which he is alleged to have had a string of lovers. Last week Father Contin asked to plea bargain a year's jail time in a suit brought against him in 2016 by a woman who reported him, sparking the scandal. photo: Archbishop Cipolla