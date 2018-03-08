'All energy' agst femicide says Mattarella (3)

Rome, March 8 - President Sergio Mattarella made an appeal to combat femicide at a Women's Day ceremony at the presidential Quirinal Palace on Thursday. "All energies must be spent to prevent and impede that women become the target of hatred and resentment," he said. Women were among the "makers" of the Italian republic, Mattarella said. "We can say it loud and clear on the 70th anniversary of the Constitution: women were artificers of the Republic. "And today they are artificers of its future". Mattarella went on to say that equal opportunities are the "antidote to social immobility, oligarchical closures and economic inequalities". Discrimination against women, the president said, was a "brake on the development of the whole country". He also said that the Merlin Law 60 years ago had freed many women from the "semi-slavery" of prostitution, in a "leap of civilisation". We must still fight against "new, unacceptable forms of suppression," the president said. Women, Mattarella added, were able to "keep well in sight general interests even when the dynamics of parties induced opposition and conflict. "It is a great historical merit," he said.