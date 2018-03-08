39 nabbed in big Rome drugs op +RPT+ (4)

(fixes typo in slug) Rome, March 8 - Italian police on Thursday arrested 39 people including seven women as they busted a mafia-style drug trafficking and distribution network in Rome. Those arrested are accused of conspiracy to traffic and distribute drugs, weapons possession and extortion, aggravated by mafia methods. Anti-mafia police said they had uncovered "a mafia-style organisation principally dedicated to the management of a monopoly on drug trafficking and pushing in the eastern area of the capital" and in the nearby towns of Tivoli and Guidonia. The gang allegedly imposed its rule on the area by attacks and threats on the competition, police said. They also violently beat up people who had got into debt over drugs, police said. The gang had a string of look-outs across the area to guard against police. The women helped their men in making decisions and had a key role in passing on messages, hiding drugs and eluding police controls, police said. Some 300 Carabinieri took part in the operation, helped by sniffer dogs and soldiers. Some 46 searches were made. The sweep comes on the heels of an investigation that started in February 2016, judicial sources said.