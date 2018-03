Sala shd be tried for Expo, prosecutors insist (3)

Milan, March 8 - Milan Mayor was guilty of wrongdoing while Milan Expo 2015 commissioner and should be tried, prosecutors insisted on Thursday. The former Expo CEO allegedly abused his position by breaching a string of norms including Italy's tenders code, prosecutors Vincenzo Calia and Massimo Gaballo told a preliminary hearing. They said he did do by directly assigning a contract to supply 6,000 trees to Mantovani SpA firm without holding a public tender. The prosecutors this reiterated an indictment request for Sala and others being probed in connection with the so-called Service Platform at the 2015 event.