Italy suffers transport grief amid welter of strikes

Rome, March 8 - Italy suffered transport grief amid a welter of strikes coinciding with Women's Day events Thursday. Road, metro and rail transport were affected as well as air transport with air-traffic controllers off the job. The strikes extended to the school and health sectors. Traffic was gridlocked across Rome amid the public-transport strike. Bus, tram and metro services were severely restricted after the USB union joined the 'Non Una di Meno' (Not One Less) campaign, the equivalent of the 'Me Too' Harvey Weinstein-spurred women's campaign, and proclaimed a 24-hour strike.