Brussels

Italy growth far below EU average - Dombrovskis (3)

'Strengthened but productivity, banks still issues'

Brussels, March 7 - Italian growth is far below the EU average, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Wednesday. "In Italy we have seen that growth strengthened in 2017 and we expect it to remain constant this year, but it is still a long way below the European average, the debt is the second highest in the Eu and productivity is low," he said. "There are still problems in the banking sector, but they are being tackled". In general, he said, there are several "challenges" to be overcome.

