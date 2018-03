'Concrete commitments' on migrants says pope (3)

Vatican City, March 8 - Words must be followed by "concrete commitments" to help migrants, Pope Francis told the International Catholic Migration Commission at an audience in the Vatican Thursday. "We must encourage," Francis said, "States to agree more adequate and effective responses to the challenges posed by migratory phenomena; and we can do so on the basis of the fundamental principles of the Church's social doctrine". The pontiff said "we must also work to ensure that words are followed by concrete commitments towards a global and shared responsibility".