Italy set to mark Women's Day

Rome, March 8 - Italy is set to mark Women's Day with a range of events across the country. Actress Asia Argento, one of the first to denounce Harvey Weinstein, is set to be in a Rome square calling for women's rights to be boosted. "It's time to join our voices," she said. Anti-establishment 5-Star MOvement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio will be among those marking the day at the presidential Quirinal Palace in Rome.