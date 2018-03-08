Govt with M5S 'impossible' repeats Orlando (2)

Rome, March 8 - A government between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is impossible, PD bigwig and Justice Minister Andrea Orlando reiterated Thursday. The M5S, which came top in Sunday's general election but did not secure a majority, has said it is looking to others willing to back its programme. The task of trying to muster a government now falls to President Sergio Mattarella, the arbiter of Italian politics. Asked what would happen if the president proposed a PD-M5S government, Orlando said "what the head of State says cannot be ignored but I don't see the political-programme conditions (for such an alliance). "We mustn't tell him No, but explain why this path is tough to travel on, I think impossible to travel on". Orlando added that the resignation of PD leader Matteo Renzi was "ambiguous, not clear" since he said he would stay on until the next government is formed. Orlando said Renzi still "has a role to play, but not as secretary since he has quit".