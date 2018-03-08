Rome

Govt with M5S 'impossible' repeats Orlando (2)

Will explain to Mattarella if have to says justice minister

Govt with M5S 'impossible' repeats Orlando (2)

Rome, March 8 - A government between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is impossible, PD bigwig and Justice Minister Andrea Orlando reiterated Thursday. The M5S, which came top in Sunday's general election but did not secure a majority, has said it is looking to others willing to back its programme. The task of trying to muster a government now falls to President Sergio Mattarella, the arbiter of Italian politics. Asked what would happen if the president proposed a PD-M5S government, Orlando said "what the head of State says cannot be ignored but I don't see the political-programme conditions (for such an alliance). "We mustn't tell him No, but explain why this path is tough to travel on, I think impossible to travel on". Orlando added that the resignation of PD leader Matteo Renzi was "ambiguous, not clear" since he said he would stay on until the next government is formed. Orlando said Renzi still "has a role to play, but not as secretary since he has quit".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Messina ora è il banco di prova cruciale

Messina ora è il banco di prova cruciale

di Lucio D'Amico

Ecco i parlamentari calabresi

Ecco i parlamentari calabresi

Caldo anomalo al Sud, previsti 25 gradi

Caldo anomalo al Sud, previsti 25 gradi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33