Florence

Soccer: Astori funeral takes place in Florence

Fans greet cortege at stadium, dignitaries wait in Santa Croce

Soccer: Astori funeral takes place in Florence

Florence, March 8 - The funeral of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori took place in Florence on Thursday. Astori, 31, died of a heart attack ahead of Fiorentina's match at Udinese on Sunday. About a thousand people gathered at Fiorentina's stadium to see Astori's funeral cortege wind around the ground before heading off to the funeral in the basilica of Santa Croce. Sports Minister Luca Lotti, Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) chief Giovanni Malagò, Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) Commissioner Roberto Fabbricini and ex-premier Matteo Renzi, a former Florence mayor, were among those waiting in the church along with delegations from Serie A clubs. As the hearse stopped in front of the Franchi Stadium, there was a long and loud round of applause and many tears from the fans present.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Messina ora è il banco di prova cruciale

Messina ora è il banco di prova cruciale

di Lucio D'Amico

Ecco i parlamentari calabresi

Ecco i parlamentari calabresi

Caldo anomalo al Sud, previsti 25 gradi

Caldo anomalo al Sud, previsti 25 gradi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33