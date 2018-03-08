Soccer: Astori funeral takes place in Florence

Florence, March 8 - The funeral of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori took place in Florence on Thursday. Astori, 31, died of a heart attack ahead of Fiorentina's match at Udinese on Sunday. About a thousand people gathered at Fiorentina's stadium to see Astori's funeral cortege wind around the ground before heading off to the funeral in the basilica of Santa Croce. Sports Minister Luca Lotti, Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) chief Giovanni Malagò, Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) Commissioner Roberto Fabbricini and ex-premier Matteo Renzi, a former Florence mayor, were among those waiting in the church along with delegations from Serie A clubs. As the hearse stopped in front of the Franchi Stadium, there was a long and loud round of applause and many tears from the fans present.