Soccer: Juve through after beating Spurs

Higuain, Dybala put Italian champs into CL quarters

Rome, March 8 - Juventus are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate Wednesday. The Italian champions turned the leg around after falling behind to Son Heung-min and leaving themselves a mountain to climb after the first leg in Turin finished 2-2. Argentine aces Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala notched a stunning one-two within less than three minutes in the second half to award Juve the tie.

