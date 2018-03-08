Chernobyl girl raped and defrauded by couple (3)

Rome

Rome, March 8 - A Forlì couple was arrested Thursday on suspicion of mistreating and raping a girl from Chernobyl who had been their guest since the age of 10 in the framework of a hosting programme for child victims of the 1986 nuclear accident. The couple is also accused of stealing 2.1 million euros of compensation the girl got, when she had just turned 18 in 2014, after being run over on her bike. The victim is a Belarus girl who is 22 today and who spent several summers with the man and woman. The couple are accused of mistreatment, fraud, deceiving an invalid and sexual violence.

