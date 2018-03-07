Rome

121 women murdered in 2017, 46% by partners

Incidence of female victims up 10% - police magazine

121 women murdered in 2017, 46% by partners

Rome, March 7 - Some 121 women were murdered in 2017, 46% by partners or ex-partners, police magazine Poliziamoderna said Wednesday. Over the last 10 years the number of female victims dropped 20% from the 150 of 2007, it said, but the incidence of female victims on the total of murder victims rose 10%, from 24% to 34%.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lottomatica, vinto un milione a Gioiosa Ionica

Lottomatica, vinto un milione a Gioiosa Ionica

Ecco i parlamentari calabresi

Ecco i parlamentari calabresi

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

I nomi dei deputati messinesi

I nomi dei deputati messinesi

Ecco gli eletti a Messina

Ecco gli eletti a Messina

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33