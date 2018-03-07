121 women murdered in 2017, 46% by partners

Rome
07/03/2018
Rome, March 7 - Some 121 women were murdered in 2017, 46% by partners or ex-partners, police magazine Poliziamoderna said Wednesday. Over the last 10 years the number of female victims dropped 20% from the 150 of 2007, it said, but the incidence of female victims on the total of murder victims rose 10%, from 24% to 34%.
