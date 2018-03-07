Milan

Oren to replace Santi for Zeffirelli 95th birthday Aida

At La Scala May 8 to June 3

Milan, March 7 - Daniel Oren is to step in for 86-year-old Nello Santi to conduct the La Scala production of Aida marking Franco Zeffirelli's 95th birthday last month. The Israeli conductor will lead the orchestra at the iconic Milanese opera house from May 8 to June 3, although the "indisposition" Santi already suffered during a November production of Nabucco will not mark an end to his career, sources said Wednesday. Oscar-nominated film director Zeffirelli, creator of some of Italian opera's most famous productions, turned 95 on February 12.

