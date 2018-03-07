Rome

120 mn seized from fibre optics 'king' in mafia case (3)

Measures target Agrigento entrepreneur Romano

Rome, March 7 - Finance police on Wednesday seized assets worth over 120 million euros from Calogero Romano, an Agrigento businessman who owns several firms in the telecommunications and fibre-optic sectors, as well as construction businesses and a motor-racing track, sources said. The operation was in relation to a Mafia case, the sources said. Romano allegedly built his business empire with the help of Cosa Nostra bosses. In 2016 he was convicted of external involvement in mafia association and handed a jail term of six years, six months. Romano was found to have "contributed to the strengthening of Cosa Nostra, without being part of it". Many of the charges were based on statements from informant Ignazio Gagliardo, Romano's main contact within the Sicilian Mafia, judicial sources said.

