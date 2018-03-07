Elderly woman, son found dead after three days (3)

Rome

Man died of overdose, woman probably had heart attack

Rome, March 7 - The bodies of an 92-year-old woman and her 56-year-old son were found late on Tuesday at their home in Pignataro Maggiore, near the southern city of Caserta, some three days after they died, sources said Wednesday. The man died of a drugs overdose while the mother probably had a heart attack or suffered a fatal fall after seeing her son's condition. Neighbours alerted the Carabinieri police after noticing they had not see the mother and son for several days. Police said the man, Saverio Ronzo, had been a factory worker but had drifted into drug use after being laid off several years ago. The mother was not named.

