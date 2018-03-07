Cagliari

Gang accused of planning to steal Ferrari's body on trial

15 to be tried in Nuoro, 18 choose fast-track trial

Cagliari, March 7 - A preliminary hearings judge in Cagliari, Sardinia, ruled on Wednesday that 15 people will be tried on a number of charges including drug and arms trafficking and the planned theft of the body of Enzo Ferrari, founder of the Ferrari carmaker. Eight others plea-bargained jail terms ranging from four years to three months while an additional 18 chose a fast-track trial. DDA anti-mafia investigators believe the suspects were part of a network based in Orgosolo, Sardinia. Giovanni Antonio Mereu, known as Caddina, who chose a fast-track trial, is accused of being the ringleader. The gang is suspected, among other things, of stealing weapons from the army before they were supposed to be destroyed and of planning to take the body of Enzo Ferrari, buried in Modena, to ask for a ransom. The fast-track trial will be held on May 17 in Cagliari while the regular trial will begin the following day in Nuoro.

