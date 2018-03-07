Calenda says he will quit PD if it backs M5S (5)

Rome, March 7 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Wednesday that he would quit the Democratic Party (Pd) if it backed a 5-Star Movement (M5S) government, just a day after he announced he was joining the centre-left group, which is reeling following its dreadful showing in Sunday's general election. "If the PD allies itself with the M5S, my membership will be the shortest in the history of a political party," Calenda said via Twitter. Calenda also denied reports he was eyeing the leadership of the Democratic Party, saying Premier Paolo Gentiloni was the centre-left group's chief. Responding to a Twitter follower, Calenda said the PD "has a leader and his job is premier". Ex-premier Matteo Renzi announced he was quitting as PD leader on Monday. Calenda said Wednesday evening: "I joined the PD to give a signal of something important: if the PD does not recover, Italy is at risk, we need a a party that has a government and reformist culture and with more votes than what we got, we have to roll up our sleeves, it's not that anything can happen now I'm a member but it's a signal". Calenda added that it would be "ridiculous" for him to become party leader. "It would be ridiculous to propose me as secretary of a community I don't know," he said. Calenda said Renzi had gone wrong in siding with "the Italy that wins" and forgetting to offer solace to those who felt they needed "protection" from economic ills and a migrant emergency.