Rome

Raggi launches Marshall Plan for potholes

To plough fresh funds into repairing 10,000 holes

Rome, March 7 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi is launching a 'Marshall Plan' to fill in the eternal city's many potholes after days in which motorists and pedestrians were forced to dodge snow and rain filled holes. Public Works Councillor Margherita Gatta will hold a summit Thursday with municipal chiefs after a mapping app called Urban Decency found there were 10,000 potholes across the city with 110 new ones appearing in the last three months. Raggi has vowed to plough fresh funds into remedies for the perennial citizens' headache. Wags have been active on social media, posting pics including a new sinkhole opening up behind Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dancing, captioned La La Hole, and a large fish jumping out of a waterfilled hole.

