90% PD agst govt with M5S, right - Orlando (5)

Rome
07/03/2018
Rome, March 7 - Some 90% of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is against forming a coalition government either with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) or the centre right, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando, a PD bigwig, said Wednesday. Orlando said his "area" within the party, as well as the vast majority of the party, "has ruled out the possibility of a government with the 5 Stars, and with the centre right". Orlando said only Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano, who got 10% at a party congress, was in favour of joining the M5S in government. "90% of the PD's ruling group is against an alliance with the M5S. Orlando added: "there's no need for a a referendum in the PD. "There's already been a referendum," he said, referring to Sunday's general election. "We're at 18%, only a point above (Matteo) Salvini's League". Orlando added that the resignation of leader Matteo Renzi, pending the formation of a new government, had been "real" and after that the party would be run in a "collegial" way before picking a new leader. Orlando reiterated later that "no alliance is possible" with the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, or with the M5S. He added: "Renzi must resign, the party statute says so".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online