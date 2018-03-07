Brussels

No risk of collapse for EU - Verhofstadt (3)

Europe must reform itself for citizens

Brussels, March 7 - European Parliament Brexit spokesman Guy Verhofstadt said Wednesday "I don't think there is a risk of an EU collapse" after Brexit, the Italian general election and the situation in Poland. Two populist Euroskeptic parties, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant League, won the Italian election but do not have enough seats to form a majority. Verhofstadt said "my invitation is to reform Europe to meet the concerns of citizens and the challenges facing us. He said "by nature I am an optimist and I think there is on the part of Europe a will to reform itself".

di Rosario Pasciuto

