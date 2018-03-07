M5S 'foreign minister' says meeting EU envoys

Rome, March 7 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S)'s prospective 'foreign minister' Emanuela Del Re said Wednesday she was already meeting European ambassadors to lay the groundwork for an M5S-led government's foreign policy. The M5s emerged as the top party with 32% of the vote in Sunday's general election but does not have enough seats to form a majority. "We're already at work!" said Del Re, saying the party was ready to see Italy play a "central role in Europe and the world again".