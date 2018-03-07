Judgement on adjustment in May - Dombrovskis (3)

Brussels, March 7 - An assessment of the budget adjustment Italy must make to comply with EU parameters will come in may, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in an interview with ANSA and several other international media outlets on Wednesday. The evaluation of "the respect for the debt rule" will come in May and "then we will also make an evaluation of the additional efforts asked of Italy," he said. But he added: "it is too soon to jump to conclusions on the budget" because first the definitive 2017 growth figures and their possible knock-on effects for 2018 must be seen.