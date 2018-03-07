Rome

Talks on agenda OK but never with right - LeU (3)

Rome, March 7 - The leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party is ready to hold talks with other parties on achieving its own political agenda but "never" with the right, party bigwigs including leader Pietro Grasso wrote to local chapters Wednesday. LeU scored a disappointing 3.3% in Sunday's general election and only got 14 seats in the 630-seat Lower House, and four in the 315-seat Senate. Those numbers are not enough to help the winners of the election, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) or the centre right, to form a majority in Italy's hung parliament.

