90% PD agst govt with M5S, right - Orlando (4)

Rome, March 7 - Some 90% of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is against forming a coalition government either with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) or the centre right, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando, a PD bigwig, said Wednesday. Orlando said his "area" within the party, as well as the vast majority of the party, "has ruled out the possibility of a government with the 5 Stars, and with the centre right". Orlando said only Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano, who got 10% at a party congress, was in favour of joining the M5S in government. "90% of the PD's ruling group is against an alliance with the M5S. Orlando added: "there's no need for a a referendum in the PD. "There's already been a referendum," he said, referring to Sunday's general election. "We're at 18%, only a point above (Matteo) Salvini's League". Orlando added that the resignation of leader Matteo Renzi, pending the formation of a new government, had been "real" and after that the party would be run in a "collegial" way before picking a new leader.