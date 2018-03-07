Rome

High-class Rome cocaine ring busted (3)

21 people arrested

Rome, March 7 - An operation to bust a ring selling cocaine at high-class Rome venues and in the posh Parioli district of the capital saw 21 people arrested on Wednesday, sources said. One of the people under investigation allegedly dealt drugs every day in two nightclubs in the area of Via Veneto, one of Rome's most expensive and elegant areas that featured prominently in Federico Fellini's classic movie La Dolce Vita. The alleged pusher distributed drugs in two of Rome's classiest nightspots, the Jackie O and the Notorious. The hang allegedly issued death threats to those who were behind on their drug payments, police said. Police said the cocaine was 97% pure, the purist seen in Italy in the last few years.

