Journo indictment asked for 'stalking Colin Firth's wife' (2)

Rome, March 7 - Rome prosecutors have requested the indictment of ANSA journalist Marco Brancaccia on suspicion of stalking Livia Giuggioli, wife of British actor Colin Firth, la Repubblica reported Wednesday. Brancaccia was reported by Giuggioli, who has two teen children with the Oscar-winning actor, for alleged episodes of stalking between September 2016 and May 2017, the Rome daily said. The journalist is accused of having sent emails with photos of the woman to her and Firth. Rome prosecutors have competence in the case because some of the alleged incidents took place there, la Repubblica said. Firth, perhaps best known for the Bridget Jones films, won an Oscar for The King's Speech. Giuggioli runs an eco-clothing firm. Brancaccia's lawyers, Rosita Vallone and Andrea Ordine, said "Mr Brancaccia has nothing to do with the facts he is accused of and has already filed a suit to safeguard his good name and reputation, also to furnish his version of what happened". They said la Repubblica's reconstruction of events "does not correspond to what really happened. The lawyers said they had not been informed of the indictment request and had learned of it from the press.