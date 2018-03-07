Govt formation won't harm cooperation - White House (3)

Washington
07/03/2018
Washington, March 7 - The process of forming the next Italian government will not affect US "cooperation with one of our closest political, economic and security partners," the White House told ANSA Tuesday. Commenting on the inconclusive outcome of Sunday's general election via a National Security Council spokesman, the White House said the elections "did not produce any clear parliamentary majority in a race with many candidates". "We await the formation of the next Italian government," the spokesman said.
