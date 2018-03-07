Milan

Moroccan gets 2 yrs 4 mts for preaching terror (3)

To be deported after serving term

Milan, March 7 - A 35-year-old Moroccan man got two years and four months in jail in Milan Wednesday for instigation to and apology of terrorism. Omar Nmiki was arrested last March for publishing a dozen videos hailing ISIS on social media. Milan assizes judges also ruled that he should be deported once he has served his time.

