Let nurses prescribe drugs - AIFA (3)

Rome, March 7 - Nurses in Italy should be allowed to prescribe drugs like their counterparts in many other countries, the Italian drug agency AIFA said Wednesday. AIFA chief Mario Melazzini said "nurses, too, should be able to have the possibility of prescribing drugs", a possibility that "already exists in many other countries". "Just as we want to open the prescription of innovative drugs to family doctors, in the same way we want to open prescription of drugs on the part of nurses, with methods that must be looked into," Melazzini said. He said, however, that "a law change would be needed to authorise them".