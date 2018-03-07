Latina woman better, doesn't know abt daughters (3)

Rome, March 7 - A woman whose husband killed their daughters and shot her before killing himself near Latina this week is getting better but does not yet know her daughters are dead, sources said Wednesday. Antonietta Gargiulo, widow of Carabiniere Luigi Capasso, is no longer sedated and is being treated in the intesnive care unit of Rome's San Camillo Hospital. Doctors have decided against telling her about her daughters because of the condition she is in, medical sources said. The incident happened at Cisterna di Latina near Latina south of Rome. The woman had reported Capasso, whom she was separating from, for violence in the past. Authorities have been blamed for ignoring warning signs. The daughters, Alessia and Martina, were aged eight and 14. Capasso shot them dead in their sleep after critically wounding Gargiulo on her way to work. He then turned his service revolver on himself.