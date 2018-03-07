EC says Italy still has excessive macroeconomic imbalances (2)

Brussels
07/03/2018
Brussels, March 7 - The European Commission said in a report on Wednesday that Italy is continuing to experience "excessive economic imbalances", including "high public debt and protracted weak productivity growth in a context of high, though decreasing, non-performing loans (NPLs) and unemployment". It said Italy's public debt had stabilized but had not embarked on a downward path because of a deterioration in the structural balance. The report also said Rome's drive to approve and implement structural economic reforms has "slowed".
