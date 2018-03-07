USA would win trade war - FCA's Marchionne (2)

Geneva
07/03/2018
Geneva, March 7 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) CEO Sergio Marchionne warned the EU against retaliating to the United States' announcement it is imposing new tariffs on steel and aluminium, saying America would win a trade war. "Threatening tariffs against tariffs resolves absolutely nothing," Marchionne told reporters after a meeting of European carmakers association ACEA in Geneva. "If there were a tariffs war all the way till the end, America would win. "All you have to so is look at the economic balance - they import more than they export". The head of the Italian-American carmaker said FCA's investments would not change but added that "there could be impacts on the maintenance of a base in America".
