Balotelli blasts black League Senator (2)

Rome, March 7 - Nice's Italian forward Mario Balotelli on Wednesday attacked Toni Iwobi, a member of the anti-migrant League party who was elected Italy's first black Senator in Sunday's general election. "Perhaps I'm blind or perhaps they have not told him yet that he is black. But shame on you!!!," Balotelli said via Instagram. Iwobi, a 62-year-old IT entrepreneur originally from Nigeria, responded that "I prefer to ignore him". League League Matteo Salvini did not. "I didn't like Balotelli on the field, I like him even less off it," Salvini said. Balotelli, who scored 13 goals in 33 appearances for Italy, has frequently been the target of racist abuse.