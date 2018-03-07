Rome

Di Maio asks other parties to help M5s change Italy

Rome, March 7 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio has called on Italy's other parties to get behind its programme to change Italy and break the political deadlock the country faces following Sunday's general election. The anti-establishment M5S will be the biggest individual party in the new parliament after winning over 32% of the vote but it did not get enough support to have a working majority. A coalition of centre-right parties says it should get the mandate to try and form a new government as it won around 37% of the vote. "I said in every city that a I went to during the election campaign that the government can be formed on the basis of agreement on issues and that is the position I intend to advance in total transparency with the citizens and the head of State," Di Maio said in a letter to daily newspaper La Repubblica. "All the political parties must show responsibility in this sense. "It is not possible to see the start of theatrics, power games and House of Cards-like strategies. "Now is the time to do the things that we have waited 30 years for and it can only be done by changing method".

